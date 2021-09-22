Killamarsh deaths: Why murder suspect Damien Bendall will not be in court
The man charged with murder over the deaths of a woman and three children in Killamarsh will not attend his own court hearing this morning in person.
Damien Bendall, aged 31, who has been charged with the murders of Terri Harris, John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett and Connie Gent in Killamarsh will instead be connected to the hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, Derby, via a video link.
LATEST: Tributes paid to mum Terri Harris after man is arrested on suspicion of murdering her and three children in Killamarsh
Officers were called at 7.26am on Sunday, September 19 over concerns for safety of those at a house on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire.
The bodies of 35-year-old Terri, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey and 13-year-old son John Paul, were found along with Lacey’s friend, Connie, also 11.
Bendall, aged 31, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, was arrested and later charged with four counts of murder.
The three children involved the tragedy all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield.
John and Lacey used to live in Woodhouse, Sheffield, where Connie also lived with her family.