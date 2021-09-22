Damien Bendall, aged 31, who has been charged with the murders of Terri Harris, John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett and Connie Gent in Killamarsh will instead be connected to the hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, Derby, via a video link.

Officers were called at 7.26am on Sunday, September 19 over concerns for safety of those at a house on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire.

Floral tributes at the scene of a multiple murder in Killamarsh. Damien Bendall of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, has been charged with four counts of murder. Picture: Dean Atkins.

The bodies of 35-year-old Terri, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey and 13-year-old son John Paul, were found along with Lacey’s friend, Connie, also 11.

Bendall, aged 31, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, was arrested and later charged with four counts of murder.

The three children involved the tragedy all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield.

John and Lacey used to live in Woodhouse, Sheffield, where Connie also lived with her family.