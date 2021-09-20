Dad weeps as he leaves flowers for his children found dead in Killamarsh suspected murder

Jason Bennett placed flowers at the edge of the police cordon which been put in place to seal off Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, today.

He stopped and wept, sitting on the ground next to the blue police tape tied to the street sign, which has become a focus for grief in the village.

Dressed in a blue jumper and jeans, he was visibly upset and wept audibly as he was comforted with hugs from a woman in an orange jumper who was with him at the end of the street.

Flowers have built up there as the day has progressed.

Flowers have built up there as the day has progressed.

Among the first were those left by the children’s father, Jason.

On a bunch of flowers left for daughter Lacey was the moving message: “To Lacey, my Tik Tok queen. Lost without you. Look after your big brother and don't wind him up."

A second bunch, for his son, John, bore the words: “To John, my beautiful son, keep your kind heart shining while the angels are looking after you for me.

The father to some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, where four people were found dead at a house on Sunday.

"Daddy loves you. Fly high, so proud of what you achieved."

It also carried another message: “Lacey B, love you lots, Caroline.”

Many other messages appeared on tributes. Councillor Mo Potts wrote: “Four lives so cruelly ended. May you all rest in peace.”

Another message read: “Thinking of everyone involved at such a tragic time, love and prayers, Terri and family.”

Floral tributes at Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh

Another said: ”What is lovely never dies.

"RIP to you all. Sleep tight angels.”