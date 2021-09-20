Dad weeps as he leaves flowers for his children found dead in Killamarsh suspected murder
A devastated dad whose two children were found dead in a house near Sheffield wept as he left flowers in their memory.
Jason Bennett placed flowers at the edge of the police cordon which been put in place to seal off Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, today.
He stopped and wept, sitting on the ground next to the blue police tape tied to the street sign, which has become a focus for grief in the village.
Dressed in a blue jumper and jeans, he was visibly upset and wept audibly as he was comforted with hugs from a woman in an orange jumper who was with him at the end of the street.
Flowers have built up there as the day has progressed.
Among the first were those left by the children’s father, Jason.
On a bunch of flowers left for daughter Lacey was the moving message: “To Lacey, my Tik Tok queen. Lost without you. Look after your big brother and don't wind him up."
A second bunch, for his son, John, bore the words: “To John, my beautiful son, keep your kind heart shining while the angels are looking after you for me.
"Daddy loves you. Fly high, so proud of what you achieved."
It also carried another message: “Lacey B, love you lots, Caroline.”
Many other messages appeared on tributes. Councillor Mo Potts wrote: “Four lives so cruelly ended. May you all rest in peace.”
Another message read: “Thinking of everyone involved at such a tragic time, love and prayers, Terri and family.”
Another said: ”What is lovely never dies.
"RIP to you all. Sleep tight angels.”