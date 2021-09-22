The bodies of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her two children Lacey, 11, and John, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11, were found inside a property on Chandos Crescent in the Derbyshire village on Sunday morning.

Here is everything you need to know about the incident, who Damien Bendall is and what will happen next.

What happened on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terri Harris, 35, John Paul Bennett, 13, Connie Gent, 11 and Lacey Bennett, 11, were all found dead in a house in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, at the weekend. 31-year-old Damien Bendall has been charged with the murders and is due to appear in court.

Derbyshire Constabulary deployed its officers to a house on Chandos Crescent on Sunday, September 19 over safety concerns.

They were called at around 7.25am and made the grim discovery of four bodies at the property shortly after.

The bodies were of a woman, her two children and a best friend of one of the youngsters who was at the house for a sleepover.

They have been named as 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, their mum, 35-year-old Terri Harris, and Lacey’s best friend, 11-year-old Connie Gent.

Damien Bendall was arrested and has been charged with four counts of murder.

It has been suggested that Terri Harris may have been pregnant at the time of her murder, as she allegedly told friends and neighbours she was in the early stages of pregnancy in the weeks before her death.

The three children involved the tragedy all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield.

John and Lacey used to live in Woodhouse, Sheffield, where Connie also lived with her family.

Who is Damien Bendall

Police have now charged Damien Bendall with the murders and he has remained in custody since his arrest at the scene on Sunday.

He is 31-years-old and his address is given as Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire.

When is he due in court

Bendall is due in court this morning for his first hearing, although it has been confirmed he will be attending via video link rather than in person.

His hearing was originally scheduled for 10am although there are thought to have been some delays to this time.

The hearing is taking place at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, Derby.

Crowds are said to be gathering outside the courtroom.

What is likely to happen next

The hearing may ask Bendall how he chooses to plead to the murder charges and the court will decide whether he should be remanded in custody until his next court date or released on bail.

There has been no indication of the plea he will enter yet.