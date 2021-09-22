It is claimed 35-year-old Terri Harris had told friends and neighbours she was pregnant shortly before she was killed alongside her son John Paul Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s best friend Connie Gent, also 11.

A huge police operation has been in place in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, since police officers made the grim discovery in Chandos Crescent around 7.30am on Sunday, September 19.

Terri Harris, 35, was killed in Killamarsh alongside her children John and Lacey and Lacey's best friend

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on the day the four bodies were discovered remained in police custody last night.

Care worker Terri and her children used to live in Woodhouse, Sheffield, before moving to Killamarsh.

Connie lived on the Badger estate in Woodhouse.