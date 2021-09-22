Killamarsh deaths: Murdered mum is believed to have been pregnant
The woman killed at her home in Killamarsh with two of her children and a little girl on a sleepover is believed to have been pregnant.
It is claimed 35-year-old Terri Harris had told friends and neighbours she was pregnant shortly before she was killed alongside her son John Paul Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s best friend Connie Gent, also 11.
TRAGEDY: Killamarsh deaths: School pays moving tribute to former pupils whose 'hopes and dreams have now been cut tragically short'
A huge police operation has been in place in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, since police officers made the grim discovery in Chandos Crescent around 7.30am on Sunday, September 19.
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on the day the four bodies were discovered remained in police custody last night.
Care worker Terri and her children used to live in Woodhouse, Sheffield, before moving to Killamarsh.
Connie lived on the Badger estate in Woodhouse.
Read More
All three children attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke and before that were pupils at Woodhouse West Primary School in Woodhouse.