RSPCA hunts man caught on camera yanking dog into the air on its lead in South Yorkshire

The RSPCA said the man was caught on camera pushing around a dog and roughly yanking him as he was walking on a lead in Wingfield Road on September 1 at 2pm.

The man, wearing dark clothing, is seen walking along the street with a ginger dog on a lead when suddenly he bends down and pushes the dog, before pulling the dog back on a lead.

As the pet lies on the ground, he then pulls the dog into the air by the lead before pulling them across a road.

The man with the ginger dog, which appears to be about the size of a labrador, is wearing dark clothing and can be heard shouting at his pet during the incident.

RSPCA said a member of the public saw the incident and caught it on camera, before reporting the matter to them.

Now Lynsey Harris, the RSPCA’s chief inspector for South Yorkshire, is appealing for information to trace the dog walker.

She said: “We have had reports of a man roughly treating a dog and pulling them fully into the air by the lead around their neck and yanking them across a road.

“This is in a residential area and close to roads so I am hoping others may have seen something and be able to provide me with information as to who this man is.

“The incident was caught on camera and we have released images in the hope of someone identifying this person.

“I want to hear from him, or anyone who knows who he is. In the video he is seen walking with another man who has a black and white collie-type dog.

“I am worried about this dog and am very keen to check that he or she is okay,” she added."

Anyone who thinks they can help should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.