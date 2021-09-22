Killamarsh deaths: Murder suspect Damien Bendall remanded in custody
The man accused of murdering four people at a house in Killamarsh has been remanded in custody after a court hearing today.
Damien Bendall has been remanded in custody after making a video-link appearance, accused of the murders of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, from Killamarsh and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, from Woodhouse, Sheffield.
The 31-year-old, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, appeared via videolink from Ripley Police Station during a short hearing at South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court in Derby this morning.
He spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth at the short hearing.
He is due to appear at court again on Friday.
Police officers were deployed to a house on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on Sunday morning over concerns for the safety of the occupants in the property.
Terri and her two children lived at the property and Connie was there for a sleepover