Kieran Hayes, aged 33, is accused of the murder of 50-year-old Kevin Hodkinson and due before Sheffield magistrates this morning.

He was arrested and later charged after emergency services were called at 9.21pm on Thursday, June 16 over concerns for a man at a fishing pond off Herries Road in the Shirecliffe area of Sheffield.

The man, father-of-three Mr Hodkinson, from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

In a tribute, his family said: “Kevin was a much loved son, dad, grandad, brother, partner, uncle and friend.

“We are devastated to lose him.”

Hayes, 33, of Oxspring Bank Road, Sheffield, has been remanded in custody since he was charged with murder.