Kieran Hayes: Murder suspect due in court over Sheffield fishing pond death

A murder suspect is due in court today over the death of a man following an incident at a fishing pond in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 20th June 2022, 8:53 am
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 8:53 am

Kieran Hayes, aged 33, is accused of the murder of 50-year-old Kevin Hodkinson and due before Sheffield magistrates this morning.

Read More

Read More
The 17 murder investigations launched in and around Sheffield over last year

He was arrested and later charged after emergency services were called at 9.21pm on Thursday, June 16 over concerns for a man at a fishing pond off Herries Road in the Shirecliffe area of Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Kieran Hayes is due in court today accused of murdering Kevin Hodkinson in an incident at a fishing pond off Herries Road, Shirecliffe, last week

The man, father-of-three Mr Hodkinson, from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

MORE:Herries Road murder: Father of three named in murder inquiry as family pay tribute

In a tribute, his family said: “Kevin was a much loved son, dad, grandad, brother, partner, uncle and friend.

“We are devastated to lose him.”

Hayes, 33, of Oxspring Bank Road, Sheffield, has been remanded in custody since he was charged with murder.

MORE: Sheffield most wanted: These are the three men South Yorkshire Police would like to locate

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,014 of June 16.