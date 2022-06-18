Herries Road murder: Father of three named in murder inquiry as family pay tribute

At 9.21pm on June 16 emergency services were called to reports of cause for concern of a man at a fishing pond off Herries Road in the Shirecliffe area of Sheffield.

The man, now named as father of three Kevin Hodkinson from Sheffield was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Kevin’s family have released a photograph and shared the following tribute to him.

They said: “Kevin was a much loved son, dad, grandad, brother, partner, uncle and friend.

“We are devastated to lose him.”

Kevin’s family ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time and that people are mindful of speculation in comments shared online.

Officers are working at pace investigating the circumstances into Kevin’s death and have charged a man with murder in connection to the Kevin’s death.

Kieran Hayes, aged 33, of Oxspring Bank Road in Sheffield is charged with murder and has been remanded into police custody.

He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 20) morning.