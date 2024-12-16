This is the moment a gunman fired four shots into a car in Sheffield and killed an innocent man.

Jake Brown, aged 23, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, shot and killed Kevin Pokuta in an attack on December 12, 2023, in Page Hall Road. Kevin was 19.

The shooting came about because Brown thought the car Kevin and his brother, Dominik, were sat in belonged to a group of cannabis dealers he had tried to rob just half an hour before.

He was wrong. The car was occupied by innocent Kevin and his brother, neither of him had anything to do with the cannabis dealers.

The video clip shows the moment Brown, believing he had found his target, pulled up alongside the car, firing up to five times, before mildly pocketing the gun and carrying on.

Brown was today sentenced to 36 years in prison for murder.