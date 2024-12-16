Watch: Moment gunman Jake Brown shoots at car in Sheffield killing innocent Kevin Pokuta

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 16:28 BST
This is the moment a gunman fired four shots into a car in Sheffield and killed an innocent man.

Jake Brown, aged 23, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, shot and killed Kevin Pokuta in an attack on December 12, 2023, in Page Hall Road. Kevin was 19.

The shooting came about because Brown thought the car Kevin and his brother, Dominik, were sat in belonged to a group of cannabis dealers he had tried to rob just half an hour before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was wrong. The car was occupied by innocent Kevin and his brother, neither of him had anything to do with the cannabis dealers.

The video clip shows the moment Brown, believing he had found his target, pulled up alongside the car, firing up to five times, before mildly pocketing the gun and carrying on.

Brown was today sentenced to 36 years in prison for murder.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice