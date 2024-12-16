The family of a Sheffield dad who was shot and killed in a tragic ‘mistaken identity’ killing have called his loss “incomprehensible.”

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Pokuta, aged 19, was sat with his 17-year-old brother Dominik in their dad’s silver Skoda in Page Hall Road at 00:20am on December 12, 2023, not knowing he was about to be fatally shot - and for no reason at all.

Kevin Pokuta, 19, was fatally shot in a tragic “mistaken identity” killing in December 2023. He was described by his family as “a good soul who had his whole life in front of him.”

It was at this moment Jake Brown, 23, of Horninglow Road, cycled past on an e-bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown and a group of nine others had in the past 30 minutes just failed to rob a cannabis grow on the same street, and they were now looking for revenge - starting with finding the growers’ grey coloured WV Passat.

When he cycled past, Brown thought the silver Skoda with the two innocent brothers inside was the car. He was mistaken.

But he had already made his decision. CCTV showed how it was then Brown pulled to a stop before backing up, pulling a pistol out of his pocket and opening fire on the car.

This is the moment Jake Brown, 23, of Horninglow Road, produced a pistol and opened fire on a car he thought belonged to the cannabis growers he had tried to rob that night. In fact, sat in the car was Kevin Pokuta, 19, and his 17-year-old brother - two unrelated men who had nothing to do with the night's events. Kevin was fatally shot in the head. | SYP

Footage showed the Skoda reversing at speed to escape the attack. Brown was then seen mildly pocketing the gun and carrying on his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Kevin - a 19-year-old dad of two, whose daughter at the time was four months old - had already been fatally shot in the back of the head.

Dominik - who was miraculously unharmed in the attack - drove his brother away, and Kevin was soon after taken to Northern General Hospital.

However, he did not recovered and his life support was switched off on the evening of December 13.

Brown was unanimously found guilty on murder at a trial in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Brown, 23, of Horninglow Road, killed dad-of-two Kevin Pokuta when he fired “four or five” shots through the window of a car he mistakenly thought belonged to a group of cannabis farmers he had just failed to rob, fatally wounding Kevin. He was jailed on December 16, 2024, to 36 years in prison. | SYP

In a victim impact statement written by Dominik and read out in court by prosecutor Mr Harrison KC, Kevin’s family said they were “devastated” by the 19-year-old’s death.

The statement read: “Our family moved to the UK from Slovakia when Kevin was a child for a better, safer life. But this has not been the case.

“We could never have imagined this horror that’s befallen us.”

The court heard Kevin and Dominik’s heartbroken father, Marian, also passed away in April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement read: “Dominik has suffered significantly since this incident. He has witnessed the death of both his older brother and father. We believe Marian was also a victim of this killing.

“The family are thankful to God every day they did not lose Dominik as well. His childhood ended on that day.”

The family wrote that Kevin’s partner and two children had amoved back to Slovakia since his death in grief. His mother has moved out of the home she raised her family in, describing it as “too painful” to live there any longer.

The family paid tribute to Kevin, writing: “Kevin was a good soul who had his whole life in front of him. He was a shy family man but was so funny and could make all of us laugh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one can comprehend that Kevin is dead. When he was taken to hospital we all thought he was going to be okay, that doctors could save him.

“Kevin was a father to two young children he will never see grow up... his son celebrated his his third birthday blowing out candles by his grave side. No child should have to do that.

“Kevin will be loved and missed by us forever.”

While sentencing Jake Brown today, Mr Justice Lavender told the court: “Kevin Pokuta had nothing to do with the cannabis farm. You did not know him and had nothing against him.

“It’s a tragedy that you, no doubt fired up with your desire for revenge, mistook him for the wrong person.

“No sentence I can pass will ever make up for the loss of Kevin.”