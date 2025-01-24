Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield paedophile initially convicted over indecent child abuse images went on to rape one girl repeatedly, and send sexually explicit messages to another.

29-year-old Kevin Cox was deemed a high-risk sex offender after being convicted of offences relating to indecent images of children and voyeurism in 2019.

As part of his sentence, Cox, of Mowbray Street, Kelham Island, Sheffield, was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), the purpose of which was to prevent him from committing further sexual offences.

Cox’s latest sexual offending, involving the repeated rape of a 15-year-old girl - Girl A - was exposed after ViSOR (Violent and Sex Offender Register) officers attended his address and checked his devices as part of his management as a high-risk sex offender.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Checks of his devices revealed a conversation between Cox and another girl in which she alleged he had raped her on several occasions between December 2017 and December 2018 when she was 15-years-old.

“Officers spoke to the girl who said that Cox had added her on social media and that they had arranged to meet in person, at which point Cox raped her.

“Cox then used explicit photos which he had coerced her into sending him to pressure her into meeting him again, and he raped her on two further occasions.”

During the police interview that followed in April 2023, Cox claimed that he had had consensual sex with the 15-year-old victim and that he had believed she was 16. He subsequently entered not guilty pleas to the charges of rape he faced in relation to Girl A.

The SYP spokesperson continued: “A jury saw through his lies and he was found guilty of all counts following a three-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court on November 21, 2024.”

Analysis of Cox’s devices also uncovered an online communication he had engaged in with a 14-year-old girl - Girl B - to whom he sent sexually explicit messages and images.

A total 39 indecent images of children were found on his device, more than half of which were Category A, the most explicit category.

Cox initially pleaded not guilty further charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child and making indecent photographs/ pseudo-photographs of a child, before changing his plea to guilty in September 2024.

He was sentenced during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Monday (January 20, 2025), when he was jailed for 14 years and made the subject of a life-long SHPO.

A lifetime restraining order, prohibiting Cox from contacting Girl A, was also granted.

Speaking after Cox was jailed, DC Amy Shore, of the Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said: “Cox is a depraved sex offender who caused untold pain for his victims, and I am thankful that he will spend more than a decade behind bars for his string of crimes.

Kevin Cox was sentenced during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Monday (January 20, 2025), when he was jailed for 14 years and made the subject of a life-long SHPO | SYP

“His lifetime SHPO ensures that officers can continue to monitor his online behaviour when he is released, and the restraining order provides further protection for the victim to whom he caused so much harm.

“I would like to pay tribute to the strength and bravery of Cox’s victims in providing evidence of his abuse, and I hope that this lengthy sentence provides them with a sense of closure.

“Although no sentence could ever undo the pain that Cox has inflicted, I hope these two women are able to move on with their lives”.