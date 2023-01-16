This is the moment raiders struck at Sheffield Assay Office in Hillsborough, stealing around £100,000 worth of ‘irreplacable’ silverware.

The thieves were caught on CCTV pulling up to the premises on Beulah Road, near Hillsborough Leisure Centre yesterday, Sunday, January 15, before using an angle grinder to cut through the perimeter fence. They can then be seen smashing their way into the building at around 6.40pm and helping themselves to the precious loot stored in display cabinets in the reception.

Ashley Carson, chief executive of Sheffield Assay Office, which hallmarks jewellery and other valuables as well as providing a diamond verification service, said the items taken included a ‘beautiful’ specially commissioned piece created by a talented designer who had tragically died aged just 40. He has appealed for anyone who saw anything to contact the police and for people to be on the lookout for the stolen items in case the thieves attempt to sell them on.

“There are pieces from the collection which have been stolen which simply can’t be replaced,” he said. “We really hope we can help police catch whoever did this and get at least some of those items back.” He added that it was important to clarify that the only items stolen were those belonging to the Assay Office which had been on display in the reception area and at no point had its customers’ security been breached.

Thieves broke into Sheffield Assay Office in Hillsborough and stolen silverware worth around £100,000 on Sunday, January 15. These photos show the moment they were caught on CCTV using an angle grinder to cut through the perimeter fence and the aftermath of the break-in

Mr Carson said a white van believed to be either a Ford Transit or a Vauxhall Vivaro could be seen on CCTV passing the building at 6.35pm before pulling up outside the main gates around two minutes later. Four men then got out, with one remaining in the driver’s seat, and one of the men cut through the perimeter fence using a large angle grinder, which was subsequently used to break through one of the closed roller shutters.

The glass was smashed with a large lump hammer, at which point the alarms went off. Two people entered the building and used the hammer to smash two cabinets holding part of the collection. They grabbed the contents and returned to the van, which was driven off at around 6.42pm.

Mr Carson told how some of the pieces which were stolen had been special commissions. He said they included the first piece to be hallmarked when Sheffield Assay Office, which dates back to 1773, moved to its current premises in 2008, and the first palladium piece to be hallmarked.

Mr Carson said the police had told him the break-in was being linked to another one earlier that day at a Co-op store, though he did not know which store. He said he believed the thieves, who were only inside the building for about one minute, had ‘obviously done a recce beforehand’. The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, which has yet to confirm the details of the break-in.

This CCTV image shows the moment thieves used an angle grinder to break into Sheffield Assay Office in Hillsborough and steal silverware worth around £100,000 on Sunday, January 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the force’s website at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. You can also call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The aftermath of the break-in at Sheffield Assay Office in Hillsborough, in which items worth an estimated £100,000 were stolen on Sunday, January 15

The contents of one of the display cabinets at Sheffield Assay Office which was broken into during a raid on Sunday, January 15

The precious contents of the other display cabinet at Sheffield Assay Office before they were stolen on Sunday, January 15