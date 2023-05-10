News you can trust since 1887
'Priceless' Indian artefacts stolen in overnight heist at Rotherham's Clifton Park Museum

A number of “priceless” historical artefacts have been stolen from the Clifton Park Museum in Rotherham in a shocking late night heist.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th May 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:07 BST

The robbery is reported to have taken place sometime overnight between Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14, 2023. The robbers are said to have forced their way into the museum building under the cover of darkness, causing damage.

It is reported the robbers stole pieces of “extremely rare” golden jewellery from an exhibit of Indian artefacts. They are said to be of “historical significance”.

A South Yorkshire Police investigation is underway following the museum heist and officers are appealing to the public for information. They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen these items or has information about where they might be.

'Priceless' artefacts have been stolen by robbers during an overnight museum heist in Rotherham.'Priceless' artefacts have been stolen by robbers during an overnight museum heist in Rotherham.
Anyone with information should contact officers on their live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 165 of April 14. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers online.

These items were stolen from Clifton Park Museum as part of a museum heist.These items were stolen from Clifton Park Museum as part of a museum heist.
