Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed to death in Upperthorpe in August 2018 but his killer has so far evaded arrest.

South Yorkshire Police have named a man they believe could hold vital information about the stabbing as Ahmed Farrah, but despite repeated appeals for information on his whereabouts he not yet been tracked down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kavan Brissett was murdered in Sheffield in 2018. His killer remains on the run.

A £5,000 reward from Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest also failed to work.

Farrah, who is in his early 30s, known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, was captured on CCTV cameras at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.

Farrah was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.

He was seen in Cardiff after he went on the run but then disappeared.

Police later revealed that his passport was never seized and there are fears that he may have fled abroad.

Three men were jailed and a fourth received a suspended sentence over a drug deal which was said to have resulted in the violence in which Kavan was killed but his family also want to see his killer prosecuted.

Addressing South Yorkshire Police in a Facebook post last week, after a murder investigation was launched following a death in the Grimesthorpe Road area, Kavan’s mum, Emma Hamilton, expressed her frustration at the lack of progress in her son’s case.

She wrote: “Find Ahmed Farrah, South Yorkshire Police. Four years, still nothing. You seem to find everyone else apart from my son’s murderer. Sick if it. Complaint (has) gone in into his investigation.”

After Coley was knifed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Ms Hamilton said in a Facebook post: “I know exactly how his mum feels. We can’t move on, we need justice for our sons.

“From experience, I still do not know anything in regards to my son’s case, only the odd bits, which to be honest don’t help.

“South Yorkshire Police leave you in limbo. That’s how it’s been for over three years. Calls get lesser over the years to there being no calls at all.

“I do hope you get justice and you are not left like me.”

In a statement issued to mark the first anniversary of Kavan's death, his loved ones said: “Despite it being a year of complete heartbreak, the kind words, videos and pictures that people continue to share assure us that Kav will never be forgotten. He is constantly on the minds of all who were lucky enough to have him in their lives.

“Perhaps healing will become easier when Kav is brought some justice.

“We ask that any information that anyone has, no matter how big or small, is handed over to the police as not only could it could be vital to their investigation, but it will help a devastated family find some peace in the midst of chaos.”