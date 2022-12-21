Christmas for one Sheffield family will be spent knowing that another year has passed without justice being served.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, in August 2018 and died in hospital four days later but his killer has never been caught. His family now face their fifth Christmas knowing that Kavan’s murderer remains free to roam the streets.

Despite repeated police appeals for information and even a £5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer, nobody is facing charges.

Detectives have named one man believed to hold vital information about Kavan’s death but he continues to evade arrest. Police officers served harbouring notices to his family, friends and acquaintances warning that anyone found shielding him faces arrest and prosecution.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, in 2018 - his killer remains at large

Ahmed Farrah has been circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police. He was captured on CCTV cameras at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the same night that Kavan was stabbed. He returned to hospital the following day but then went to ground.

Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’, was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.

Farrah was seen in Cardiff after he went on the run. His passport remains missing.

Kavan was stabbed in his chest during an altercation near to Langsett Walk on August 14, 2018. In April 2021, four men were sentenced for conspiracy to supply drugs on the night Kavan was stabbed to death.

To mark the second anniversary of Kavan's death, his heartbroken family said: “We really hoped that he would have the justice he deserves by now, but unfortunately that is not the case.

“Kavan was just beautiful inside and out, he was polite and caring with the biggest heart and smile that anybody who met him would remember. He made the dullest times brighter just for being him.

“Our lives have changed forever without our Kav, so please help and allow us to put our beautiful Kavan to rest and give us some closure. We all deserve this.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14, 2018.

