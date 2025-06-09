Organisers of an upcoming Pride parade have informed political officials they are not welcome to the event after a controversial Supreme Court ruling on transgender rights.

The announcement on Facebook comes ahead of the Kelham Pride event, which takes place on June 21.

In their statement, organisers call out an ‘astonishing lack of leadership’ from the Labour government in the lead-up to a Supreme Court ruling that when the term "woman" is used in the Equality Act it means a biological woman.

This decision - which was voted on unanimously by the judges of the UK’s highest court in April - was blasted as an attack on trans rights, that further diminished the minority group and promoted further discrimination.

At the time, judges from the court stressed that trans people would still be protected against discrimination under the law.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer supported the ruling as a ‘welcome step forward’ in terms of “real clarity” on gender recognition, echoing Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch who described it as a ‘victory’ for women.

Organisers of Sheffield’s annual Pride event have said that political officials from these parties, and any others that supported the ruling, will not be welcome.

A spokesperson wrote: “An astonishing lack of leadership from the Labour government and some other political parties has enable the recent Supreme Court ruling on the meaning of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ in the Equalities Act to become a weapon used by bigots to discriminate, demean and bully the trans and non-binary members of our LGBTQ+ family.

“This is wholly unacceptable.

“Without active address at multiple levels, the Supreme Court ruling left alone strips our trans family members of their rightful identities and dignity and it becomes an attack on our communities and allies.

“Kelham Pride adheres to a strict set of values as a member of the LGBTQ+ Consortium. Our stallholders, performers, volunteers and registered parade participants sign up to this.

“Political parties who cannot agree with or are unsure about these values are not welcome to participate in Kelham Pride and the Parade. However, those political parties that are committed to these values and the full rights and dignity of our trans and non-binary family are welcome to participate and to show the solidarity and leadership that we sorely need.”

The group went on to clarify that there decision refers to the ‘formal or official representation of a political party’, explaining that members who support the Pride movement’s values are invited to join in a personal capacity.