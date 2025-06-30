This was the moment an “appalling and extremely reckless” driver who caused two serious crashes, leaving a man paralysed and a woman seriously injured, was finally arrested after months on the run.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

35-year-old Kallum Flowers caused the dangerous crashes within 17 days of each other in June 2023, following which he went on the run and was not caught for four months.

Flowers has now been brought to justice - over two years on - and he is now beginning a prison sentence of six years, six months, which was passed down by The Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC on Friday (June 27, 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This incredible video shows the moment Kallum Flowers was finally located, and arrested, on November 2, 2023 at an address on Rolleston Road in Sheffield, where he was found “hiding in the attic.” He had been on-the-run for just over four months prior to his arrest | SYP

This incredible video shows the moment Flowers was finally located, and arrested, on November 2, 2023 at an address on Rolleston Road in Sheffield, where he was found “hiding in the attic.”

It shows police officers coaxing Flowers down from the attic of the property, warning that “any messing about, and there’s a taser and dog waiting for you at the bottom of the stairs.”

Flowers’ legs emerge from the hatch to the loft, as he lowers himself down to the landing of the property where he is immediately arrested by waiting officers.

Prosecutor Paige Yellott said on Friday that Flowers, of HMP Doncaster, was finally located at the address, after police received “intelligence” to that effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first collision on June 11, 2023 occurred when Flowers ran a red light on Packman Road, Rotherham and crashed his flat bed truck into a young man’s vehicle. Ms Yellott said the young driver Flowers hit is now “paralysed and unable to speak.” He sustained a catalogue of injuries, including a spinal fracture and a condyle fracture “where the spine and skull meet,” bleeding to several areas of the brain, a tear to his spleen and a pulmonary contusion, which is trauma and bleeding to his lungs.

Read More Kallum Flowers charged with causing serious injuries by dangerous driving in connection with Wath crash

Flowers was on-the-run for the Packman Road crash when he caused the second crash in South Kirby, West Yorkshire, just 17 days later on June 28, 2023. He was attempting to evade a police officer who was pursuing him in a marked police vehicle.

Flowers, this time driving an Audi vehicle with tinted windows, crashed into the stationary vehicle of a woman in her 60s, at speeds estimated to be between 80 miles per hour (mph) and 85mph on a road with a 50mph limit. His second victim was left with numerous injuries, including six rib fractures, three fractures to her pelvis and a fracture to her right arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking today (Monday, June 30, 2025), Serious Collisions Unit Sergeant John Taylor said: “Flowers’ actions that evening were appalling and extremely reckless. He knowingly and willingly chose to drive through a red light and showed absolutely no regard for the law or other road users.

“Sadly, an innocent member of the community was caught in the crossfire of his actions. Joshua sustained significant life changing injuries during the collision and our thoughts remain very much with him and his family today. It has been a very difficult period of time for them as their lives have been changed forever by this incident.

“I am pleased that Flowers is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm to our communities. We will not tolerate drivers who deliberately ignore the rules of the road and put innocent people at risk.”

Flowers had pleaded guilty to the offence he was jailed for at an earlier hearing.

Judge Richardson also banned him from driving for six years, six months, with an extension of three years, three months to reflect the amount of time he is likely to spend behind bars.