Police have issued a renewed appeal to find a man wanted in connection with a serious collision, which has left a 27-year-old in a ‘critical condition’.

Officers continue to ask for information from the public on the whereabouts of 33-year-old Kallum Flowers, and have launched a renewed appeal today (Tuesday, August 1, 2023).

Flowers is wanted in connection with a collision which took place at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, at around 8.30pm on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

He continues to evade South Yorkshire Police (SYP), despite several public appeals launched by the force.

The young man injured in the collision remains critically injured in hospital, over seven weeks later, a SYP spokesperson told The Star today.

Providing a description of Flowers, the SYP spokesperson continued: “He is white, of medium build with dark hair. He has a scar on his forehead and tattoos on his wrists reading “mum” and “dad”.

“Have you seen him? We are keen to locate and speak to Flowers as part of our ongoing investigation.”

Any information can be reported to SYP by calling 101 or visiting the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/