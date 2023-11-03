News you can trust since 1887
David Kessen
David Kessen
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:31 GMT
Kallum Flowers has been charged in connection with an alleged South Yorkshire hit and run car crash which left another man critically injured.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed Flowers, who was arrested yesterday, had been charged with causing serious injuries by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report.

The allegations relate to a crash which happened at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham on Sunday June 11 at around 8.30pm.

The collision left 27-year-old Joshua Lloyd critically ill in hospital. where he remained three weeks after the incident. It is not known how he is now.

Police said in a statement: "Following an appeal to locate him, Kallum Flowers, 33, of no fixed abode, was arrested yesterday (Thursday November 2).

"Earlier today (Friday November 3), he has been charged with causing serious injuries by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report.

"Flowers was remanded to appear in Sheffield Crown Court later today."

