Man charged in connection with alleged 'hit and run' which left 27-year-old critically injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kallum Flowers has been charged in connection with an alleged South Yorkshire hit and run car crash which left another man critically injured.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed Flowers, who was arrested yesterday, had been charged with causing serious injuries by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The allegations relate to a crash which happened at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham on Sunday June 11 at around 8.30pm.

The collision left 27-year-old Joshua Lloyd critically ill in hospital. where he remained three weeks after the incident. It is not known how he is now.

Police said in a statement: "Following an appeal to locate him, Kallum Flowers, 33, of no fixed abode, was arrested yesterday (Thursday November 2).

"Earlier today (Friday November 3), he has been charged with causing serious injuries by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report.