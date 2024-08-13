Two more jailed over 'outrageous' public disorder & affray in Sheffield & Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two more men have been sent to begin prison sentences, after being involved in what a top judge described as ‘outrageous public disorder’ sparked by anti-immigration protests in Sheffield and Rotherham.

During hearings held today, the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, jailed Drew Jarvis and Curtis Coulson for their involvement in disorder which was carried out during anti-immigration protests in Rotherham and Sheffield, respectively, earlier this month.

During hearings held today, the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, jailed Drew Jarvis and Curtis Coulson for their involvement in disorder which was carried out during anti-immigration protests in Rotherham and Sheffield, respectively, earlier this month. | Mix

Father-of-one Drew Jarvis was filmed lighting an arrow with a lighter and throwing it at officers during the rioting outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday August 4, Sheffield Crown Court heard today (August 13, 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father-of-one Drew Jarvis was filmed lighting an arrow with a lighter and throwing it at officers during the rioting outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday August 4, Sheffield Crown Court heard today (August 13, 2024) | SYP

Footage was shown in court, filmed from inside the hotel, of Jarvis, aged 19, throwing wooden planks at the building, wearing a hoodie and a mask.

When the judge asked “what possessed him to turn up”, Dale Harris, defending, said: “Probably stupidity.”

The court heard how Jarvis told police after his arrest that he went to the hotel because it was “just another opportunity to vote, to sort out the hotel, to sort out the people staying within it”.

Unemployed Jarvis, of no fixed abode, but originally from Barnsley, admitted violent disorder last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Richardson jailed him for three years.

During a separate sentencing hearing also brought before Judge Richardson today, the court was shown footage of a masked Curtis Coulson, aged 30, waving a stick in front of a woman who appeared to be filming him outside Sheffield City Hall on Sunday August 4, before others from the demonstration advanced towards him.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, jailed Coulson for four-and-a-half months and told him: “This form of public disorder is outrageous”.

Coulson, of Water Slacks Close, Sheffield, admitted affray at a previous hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant sobbed when he appeared before magistrates last week but he showed no emotion when he appeared by videolink on Tuesday.

Coulson is already subject to a football banning order after he was convicted of throwing missiles at a match, and he told police he found the mask in his pocket after last wearing his jacket at a football match in Serbia.