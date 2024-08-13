Two more jailed over 'outrageous' public disorder & affray in Sheffield & Rotherham
During hearings held today, the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, jailed Drew Jarvis and Curtis Coulson for their involvement in disorder which was carried out during anti-immigration protests in Rotherham and Sheffield, respectively, earlier this month.
Father-of-one Drew Jarvis was filmed lighting an arrow with a lighter and throwing it at officers during the rioting outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday August 4, Sheffield Crown Court heard today (August 13, 2024).
Footage was shown in court, filmed from inside the hotel, of Jarvis, aged 19, throwing wooden planks at the building, wearing a hoodie and a mask.
When the judge asked “what possessed him to turn up”, Dale Harris, defending, said: “Probably stupidity.”
The court heard how Jarvis told police after his arrest that he went to the hotel because it was “just another opportunity to vote, to sort out the hotel, to sort out the people staying within it”.
Unemployed Jarvis, of no fixed abode, but originally from Barnsley, admitted violent disorder last week.
Judge Richardson jailed him for three years.
During a separate sentencing hearing also brought before Judge Richardson today, the court was shown footage of a masked Curtis Coulson, aged 30, waving a stick in front of a woman who appeared to be filming him outside Sheffield City Hall on Sunday August 4, before others from the demonstration advanced towards him.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, jailed Coulson for four-and-a-half months and told him: “This form of public disorder is outrageous”.
Coulson, of Water Slacks Close, Sheffield, admitted affray at a previous hearing.
The defendant sobbed when he appeared before magistrates last week but he showed no emotion when he appeared by videolink on Tuesday.
Coulson is already subject to a football banning order after he was convicted of throwing missiles at a match, and he told police he found the mask in his pocket after last wearing his jacket at a football match in Serbia.