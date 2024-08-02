Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s most senior judge has withdrawn himself from the case of a woman who has admitted attacking her husband with a lump hammer, after realising they shared a mutual friend.

70-year-old Pamela Teasdale has previously admitted wounding with intent in relation to an attack involving a lump hammer inflicted upon farmer Daniel Teasdale, aged 74.

Pamela Teasdale was brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday morning (Thursday, August 1, 2024) for a judgement on her application to vacate her guilty plea for a separate offence of stalking, which is also alleged to have been carried out against Mr Teasdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Crown Court has previously heard that Mr Teasdale was left with significant injuries in the attack on August 21, 2023 at Burne Farm, Todwick, near Rotherham | Mix

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the course of the hearing, Pamela Teasdale disclosed via her barrister, Gordon Stables, that she had been a ‘close friend’ of Her Honour Judge Jane Shipley - prior to her death - after a witness statement provided by the late judge’s brother-in-law, John Farnsworth, was discussed.

Judge Richardson disclosed that he, too, had been friends with Judge Shipley, with whom he had worked alongside, held in high-esteem and had ‘met socially on many occasions’. He disclosed that he had socialised with Judge Shipley’s husband and had become friends with her daughter, Emma, who also practices law.

Following discussions with Mr Stables and prosecutor, Laura Marshall, Judge Richardson ruled that his and Pamela Teasdale’s mutual links to Judge Shipley meant it was necessary for him to withdraw himself from the case.

He also said that Judge Shipley’s connection to the court circuit, which includes South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire, through her work as a judge and a barrister were such that the case will need to be sent to a different court circuit entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Rotherham woman who attacked husband with hammer in line for £1.8m divorce payout

Judge Richardson - who was due to be the sentencing judge - said he felt he would have been able to administer justice in the case of Pamela Teasdale, of Church Street, Wales, Rotherham, despite their mutual links to Judge Shipley.

He said the principal of ‘justice being seen to be done’ and the ‘perception of bias’ meant, however, that he would have ‘grave concerns’ about any further involvement.

“I ask myself whether an ordinary person, looking at the circumstances, as I have set them out, would be troubled,” said Judge Richardson, adding: “Now that I know the defendant was a close friend of someone who was a friend of mine - who I greatly respected - I feel deeply uncomfortable in not only determining the sentence in the main case but in determining this application.

“Thus, I’m afraid I must recuse myself from this matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have discussed the consequences with counsel, and we are all of the opinion that this case can not remain on this circuit. It must go elsewhere.”

Judge Richardson said he will enquire with the Recorder of Nottingham, Judge Nirmal Shant KC, about whether she and other judges on the circuit had ever worked with, or known, Judge Shipley, to see if the case can be sent there.

If not, the case may need to be sent to Manchester, Birmingham or ‘even the Old Bailey,’ Judge Richardson told the court.

Read More Sheffield crime 2024: The 10 streets where you are most likely to get your car stolen

The court has previously heard that Mr Teasdale was left with significant injuries in the attack on August 21, 2023 at Burne Farm, Todwick, near Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The background to the incident involves a complex and acrimonious series of legal battles over the ownership of a cottage and the couple's divorce.

Ms Marshall has previously said that Mr Teasdale, supported by his children, is still fighting the terms of a divorce settlement which saw him ordered to pay his wife £1.8 million. Some £800,000 has already been handed over.

The court heard that the remaining £1 million is overdue as Mr Teasdale and his family has lodged a series of challenges to the divorce ruling. The family's legal wrangles had already hit the headlines before the attack by Teasdale on her husband.

Read More Shocking video shows driver caught trimming beard and motorists on phones in South Yorkshire Police sting

It emerged last year that they had run up legal costs of more than £1 million in a court battle over the ownership of a cottage worth £245,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That case went all the way to the Court of Appeal when, in his ruling, Mr Justice Moor said: "I have to say that this is one of the most regrettable pieces of litigation that I have ever come across."

Pamela Teasdale’s guilty plea to the stalking matter was initially entered at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in May this year (2024), and she has subsequently submitted an application for that plea to be vacated.