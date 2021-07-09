Judge tells Sheffield murderer he will have to live with the burden of killing his brother

Thamraze Khan, aged 31, of Club Garden Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on July 7 of murdering his 28-year-old brother Kamran Khan.

Prosecuting barrister Samuel Green QC told jurors that police officers were called to Thamraze’s flat in the early hours of November 15, 2020, after Kamran was found seriously injured on a landing outside the defendant’s blood-spattered flat by a neighbour.

A taxi-driver had previously picked up the brothers from Lowedges, where they had been drinking alcohol, according to Mr Green, and they were dropped off in Sharrow before Kamran was found fatally injured.

Pictured is murder victim Kamran Khan, who died aged 28, after he was found with a fatal stab wound at a property on Club Garden Road, Highfield, Sheffield, near Sharrow, on November 15, 2020.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told the defendant: “Kamran came out the through the front door of the flat fatally wounded. He collapsed on the floor in the walkway outside and he was found there just over an hour later when the emergency services were called and by that time his life could not be saved.”

Judge Jameson added: “It’s a terrible fact that he bled and suffocated to death immediately outside your flat while you remained inside the flat making some efforts to disguise what had occurred.

“Your abuse of drink and drugs has clearly led to a volatile disagreement and this must go along way to explaining the situation and the extreme violence you used that night.”

Judge Jameson QC said it was inevitable Thamraze will have to bear the burden of killing his brother and depriving his family of a beloved family member.

The brothers’ sister Shanine Aktar said the murder has left her family heartbroken but Thamraze has apologised and her family has forgiven him and she believes Kamran would forgive Thamraze because he loved him.

Police recovered a blood-stained knife from a bedroom doorway, according to Mr Green, and a pathologist established the cause of death was a stab wound to the back of the chest penetrating the spinal column and left lung. Kamran was also stabbed through his right armpit.

Thamraze claimed he and his brother had been drinking vodka, smoking cannabis and taking pregabalin tablets before Kamran started demanding money for more drink and drugs.

He claimed he loved his brother but he had been trying to defend himself when Kamran attacked him with a knife but the jury rejected any idea of self-defence.

James Hill, defending, said it cannot be ruled out that it was Kamran who had first picked up the knife and although self-defence was ruled out Mr Hill added there was a lack of premeditation.

Judge Jameson sentenced Thamraze Khan to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years to be served before he can be considered for release.