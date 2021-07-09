Eion Ward, aged 27, threatened the garage repair man at a garage just outside Sheffield city centre over the standard of work to his vehicle and demanded money, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on July 5.

Judge David Dixon told Ward: “You are 27 years-old and fall to be sentenced for harassing a man who was simply doing his job.”

Prosecuting barrister James Baird said Ward’s vehicle needed respraying with repairs to a rear bumper and side-panels but the defendant refused to have his bumper replaced so work was only carried out on the remaining parts of the vehicle.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how an intimidating customer has been jailed after he threatened a Sheffield garage repair man.

The garage charged £500 for the work but Ward complained about the quality and threatened to assault the repair man and damage his property, according to Mr Baird.

Mr Baird said Ward claimed he was part of a travelling family and he would get them to come to the garage and damage cars.

Ward demanded cash so the repairman agreed to waive the cost and handed over £700, according to Mr Baird, but the defendant demanded a further £500 and continued making threats.

Mr Baird said Ward also made repeated threatening phone calls and texts and after the garage reported the matter a visiting police officer answered one of the calls and the defendant was arrested.

Ward, who has previous convictions, of Poplar Road, Wombwell, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence by harassment after the incident during December, 2019.

Ben Robinson, defending, said Ward is from a large travelling family and he had started drinking after he had suffered bereavements and he had been alienating his relatives.

Judge Dixon acknowledged Ward’s family has been affected by “horrific crimes” in recent years.

He told Ward: “You plagued him. You threatened him that your connections with the travelling community would result in him being visited by them and making him believe his business would be under threat – not once, not twice or three times, but constantly.”