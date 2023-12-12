News you can trust since 1887
Joshua Hill: Sheffield man charged with causing death of mother & son in hit and run crash in Derbyshire

The defendant is facing four charges, including causing death by dangerous driving.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:34 GMT
A Sheffield man has been charged with causing the death of a mother and son in a hit-and-run collision in Derbyshire.

27-year-old Joshua Hill has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed and uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

A 59-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son died when their Hyundai collided with a black BMW on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr, near Kelstedge in Derbyshire at about 10.20am on Saturday, December 9, 2023A 59-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son died when their Hyundai collided with a black BMW on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr, near Kelstedge in Derbyshire at about 10.20am on Saturday, December 9, 2023
It comes after a 59-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son died when their Hyundai collided with a black BMW on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr, near Kelstedge in Derbyshire at about 10.20am on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The victims are yet to be named by police.

Derbyshire Constabulary said on Tuesday that Mr Hill, of Wheata Road, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, would appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court later on today (Tuesday, December 12, 2023).

A 40-year-old man previously arrested in connection with the collision remains on bail.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact police, quoting reference 23*756758.

