Meadowsweet Close Darnall: Armed police sent to Sheffield suburb after report of attack & threats with knife
Reports suggest the attacker left the scene on a motorbike.
Armed police were dispatched to a Sheffield suburb this weekend, after receiving reports of a man carrying out an attack and making threats with a 'large knife'.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star this evening (Monday, December 11, 2023): "We were called to Meadowsweet Close in Darnall, Sheffield, at 1pm on Sunday 10 December to reports that a man had attacked another man and threatened him with a large knife.
"It was reported that the man then left the scene on a motorbike.
"Armed officers attended an address on Hoole Street in an attempt to locate the man.
"The individual was not located.
"A man has today been arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault and criminal damage.
"He has since been released with no further action taken."
Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 417 of December 10, 2023.