Fans reportedly clashed on London Road and Bramall Lane following the Championship clash on Saturday, October 1, which ended 1-1. South Yorkshire Police said following the trouble that two people had been arrested, and the force has now issued an update.

Police said Joseph Rogers, aged 37, of Fulton Road, Sheffield, had been charged with an offence under section 5 of the Public Order Act and been bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 26. The force said a second man, aged 59 and from the West Midlands, had been issued with a fixed penalty notice after being arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence.

Police on London Road, Sheffield, where football fans reportedly clashed following the Championship match between Sheffield United and Birmingham City at Bramall Lane, which ended in a 1-1 draw, on Saturday, October 1

Fans reported disorder on London Road following the match, with one person decribing ‘ugly scenes’ and bottles flying, and another calling it ‘carnage’ and saying numerous vehicles were damaged. Police were criticised by some supporters, who said fans from both clubs had been sent in the same direction towards London Road and a dangerous bottleneck had been created.

Windows were also smashed at the Sheaf House pub on Bramall Lane and a coach was damaged after a skirmish reportedly broke out when a number of Birmingham fans got off a coach leaving the ground. The pub’s landlord said staff had helped families take refuge upstairs during the trouble and a man had lost two teeth after being kicked while on the ground outside.

South Yorkshire Police said after the match that an investigation was underway into the disorder but that no injuries had been reported to the force. It said a post-match investigation would follow, during which it would review all the evidence, including officer body-worn video.

