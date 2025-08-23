A Rotherham man set a dog’s face on fire in a “reckless and stupid” act after spraying aerosol on a settee and using a empty lighter to ‘spark’ it - so that he could light a cigarette.

Jon Lowe, of Hunters Park, Dinnington, lied to his partner at the time when she came home from work in February 2024 to find her springer spaniel, Molly, had lost all her whiskers and eyelashes.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard how the 33-year-old answered her questions about why her beloved pet wasn’t herself by saying: “The other dogs did it.”

File photo by Getty Images. A man set fire to a springer spaniel’s face when he sprayed aerosol deodorant on a settee and sparked it with his lighter - all so he could light his cigarette. | Canva/Getty Images

When his partner said “it looks like she’s been burned,” Lowe replied: “I don’t know, nothing to do with me.”

The court heard how the couple broke up soon after - with Lowe later admitting what really happened in a text message.

He detailed how he had been trying to light his cigarette but his lighter was out of fuel.

So, he sprayed a can of aerosol deodorant on the settee and used his dead lighter to set it on fire.

But while doing this, the court heard, flames hit Molly’s face, and Lowe later admitted to police he had to “pat the flames out.”

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard how when Jon Lowe’s ex-partner asked him why her beloved pet had been singed of her eyelashes and whiskers, he replied: “I don’t know, nothing to do with me.” | 3rd party

Molly’s owner took her to the vet, where her eyes were found to be red and irritated from the ordeal. She was given anti-inflammatories and eye cream, and suffered no lasting damage.

Lowe pleaded guilty to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

At court, Lowe’s solicitor, Mark Dooley, said his client admitted it was a “reckless, stupid” thing to do, and that the 33-year-old had sent several messages apologising to Molly’s owner for his “regrettable actions.”

In sentencing, Mr Jacques JP said: “Animal cruelty in any way, shape or form is not acceptable, especially if you initially deny the injuries caused.”

Lowe was handed a 12 month community order and set 300 hours of unpaid.

He was banned from owning, keeping, or participating in keeping animals for 10 years, and ordered to pay £199 in costs to the court.