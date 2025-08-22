Approaches have already been received for the Rotherham and Stocksbridge steelworks which have been taken into Government control.

The Government announced yesterday that Liberty’s Speciality Steel UK plants were being taking into controlled liquidation, with an official receiver put in charge for now.

Now, Stocksbridge MP Marie Tidball says interest in taking over the sites has already been expressed.

She said: “It is reassuring to hear that the Secretary of State for Business, Jonathan Reynolds, has described our steelworks and its workers as important strategic assets for the UK, and wants them to have a strong future as part of the UK’s overall steel strategy.

“It is positive to hear that that the Government has already received approaches from ‘independent third parties who have expressed an interest in returning some or all of the sites to steel making’, according to a letter from the Department for Business and Trade entered in court.”

She also said that is is positive that that the Government has taken control of the UK’s third-largest steelworks to try to protect our 1,450 jobs after Liberty Steel’s operations in South Yorkshire have collapsed into administration.

The Official Receiver is now responsible for ensuring employees receive their wages, which are due to be paid today, and Ms Tidball said the government was working closely with the Official Receiver to ensure that employees receive their salary as soon as possible.

She added: “I will also continue to seek reassurances about what will happen with workers’ pension contributions, from the last 12 months, which have not yet been paid across to Aviva. I am aware that the Government are working closely with the Pensions Regulator to find a solution to this issue as quickly as possible.

“I know that steelworkers and other employees will have a number of queries about what happens next, and I will continue to work closely with Community Union around ongoing job security.

“From day one, I have advocated for the importance of the Speciality Steel UK sites as part of South Yorkshire’s Steel Corridor, and the need to secure their future.”

Meanwhile, general secretary of the Community union, Roy Rickhuss CBE said this morning: "This is an extremely worrying time for our members at Liberty Steel, but the Government’s intervention must mark a turning point to deliver certainty for these strategically important businesses.

"Crucially, jobs must be protected throughout any restructuring and transition to new ownership. Steelworkers at Liberty Steel are highly-skilled and hugely experienced; they are quite frankly irreplaceable and will be critical to delivering future success for the businesses.

"As a first priority wages must be paid and the outstanding twelve months of pensions contributions must be secured. Resolving pay and pensions is urgent and we are closely monitoring the situation, but in talks with senior officials we have received firm assurances that both matters are in hand.”

He said his union welcomed the Government’s intervention as a demonstration of commitment for steelworkers and their vital foundation industry.

He added: “However, in taking control of the business the Government has assumed responsibility for our livelihoods and our communities, and we will of course be holding them to account."