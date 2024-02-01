Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rotherham man has been given a second chance, after attacking a barman at a Barnsley pub in a dispute over the safety of a teenage girl.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how in the days preceding defendant, Jon Doocey, carrying out the assault, concerns had been raised about a barman who worked at a pub in Barnsley exchanging messages with a teenage girl.

"Although there was no physical interaction, he [the barman] does, in his statement, acknowledge an age difference, and said he thought it was something people would disapprove of," prosecutor, Ella Fornsworth, said.

The girl was told to cut off contact with the barman - the complainant - but on the evening of June 4, 2023, Doocey attended at the pub where he worked, the court heard.

"The defendant was holding his hands behind his back and was shouting asking where [the complainant] was," Ms Fornsworth said.

She continued: "[The complainant] ran to the top of the cellar stairs where he kept a black knuckle duster."

Doocey could be heard calling the complainant names, and saying 'I’ll kill you,' before the complainant showed Doocey the knuckleduster on his hand, Ms Fornsworth said.

The court was told how Doocey, of Randerson Drive, Kilnhurst, Rotherham, then proceeded to assault the complainant, with CCTV of the incident played in court.

Ms Fornsworth said Doocey pinned the complainant against a pool table and punched him repeatedly.

The complainant subsequently reported Doocey, aged 37, biting him to the left side of his face, and feeling him bite down on his left ear, the court heard.

Ms Fornsworth continued: "The defendant was saying: 'Take that duster off'...the complainant managed to push him off, and he took the knuckleduster…the defendant punched him one more time."

Following the assault, Doocey was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ms Fornsworth said the complainant subsequently attended at hospital and was found to have suffered 'cuts and grazes and significant bruises to his head and face' along with a small cut to his ear and swelling to his face.

In a statement to the court, the complainant said the incident had left him feeling shaken, and had been suffering from flashbacks, as well as continuing sinus pain stemming from a cut to one of his nostrils.

Defending, Mark Bates said there was 'no suggestion that Doocey went round to do anything other than have strong words with the complainant,' adding that it was the complainant who produced a weapon in the form of a knuckleduster.

Responding to this piece of mitigation, Judge Rachael Harrison said: "He simply shouldn’t have put himself in this position…he’s put himself in the dock, he’s put himself at danger of going to prison. No-one else, just him."

Mr Bates said Doocey accepts 'that entirely' and 'knows he has done wrong,' and had attempted to demonstrate that through an early guilty plea.

He continued by saying that Doocey recognises he should have left the matter to the police, who, it was suggested, are no longer investigating the complainant’s alleged communication with the teenage girl.

Mr Bates said that should Doocey be sent to prison it would have financial implications for his partner, children and step children.

Sentencing, Judge Harrison told Doocey: "This is not the way to resolve issues, or put yourself forward as a role model for anyone, let alone children."

Judge Harrison said she noted that Doocey had not brought a weapon to the scene, and that while he has a previous conviction for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, it is now some 10 years old.

She sentenced Doocey to a 18 month community order, consisting of a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a nine-month mental health treatment order and 200 hours of unpaid work.