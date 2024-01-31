Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The detective in charge of seeing a man jailed for the murder of South Yorkshire mum Kelli Bothwell said he hopes her family find "some justice" in his 19-year prison sentence.

Paul Cousans has been jailed for 19 years for killing his partner Kelli Bothwell.

Paul Cousans, 52, is beginning a life sentence today (January 31) for the murder of mum Kelli after stabbing her to death at their home on Main Street in Sprotborough, near Doncaster, in August 2023.

The harrowing attack heard in its entirety by 999 call handlers, who scrambled to respond while Cousans blamed his victim for "causing" the violence he meted out on her.

Following the sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court today, the officer in charge of this case, Detective Inspector Dave Robertson, said: "The cold and callous actions of Cousans resulted in the tragic death of Kelli Bothwell.

Kelli Bothwell was stabbed to death at her home in Sprotbrough.

"I would like to thank Kelli's family in their support during our investigation. Whereas no sentence will ever bring Kelli back, I hope the sentence Cousans has received today gives some justice to the loss they have had to face."

Kelli's family have asked that their privacy is respected during this difficult time, but have released the following statement: "She was a beautiful soul who had time for everyone.

"The weekend before her death, my family and I went to the cottage where her and Paul lived, and had a meal with them. This is the last time that we saw her alive.

"As well as me and my sister losing our mum, our children have also lost their Nanny.