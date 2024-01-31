Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A twisted man who forced entry to a woman’s Sheffield home and raped her, before subjecting her to a barrage of threats and abuse is beginning a prison sentence today.

Instead of expressing remorse as he was sentenced for several heinous crimes committed against the complainant, Jerome Macalla continued to issue her with threats from the dock at Sheffield Crown Court.

Remorseless Macalla also directed profanity-laden threats to prosecuting barrister, Nicola Quinney, as security guards escorted him out of court to begin his prison sentence.

Judge Peter Hampton noted the 'clear threats' made towards the two women.

He also thanked the complainant for the tremendous courage she had demonstrated - not only by coming forward to report Macalla, in spite of him threatening to decapitate her if she reported him to the police - but also by facing him in court to read her victim statement.

The complainant’s bravery meant Macalla, aged 33, was forced to hear every single word she had to say about the devastating, prolonged and insidious impact the rape continues to have on her.

"I don’t think I will ever feel like the person I was before," the complainant said, adding that she neither feels safe at home, or while she is out or with loved ones.

The complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, continued: "I’m constantly checking my CCTV to make sure that no-one is around. I feel like I’m constantly looking over my shoulder."

A hearing held on January 31, 2024 was told how after forcing his way into the complainant’s home and subjecting her to the horrendous sexual attack in the early hours of the morning, Macalla took the house key to her home, and only agreed to return it to her as he was leaving.

Macalla subsequently set about harassing and threatening the complainant in a bid to prevent her from reporting his wicked crime to the police.

He told her that if she came forward he would pay £30,000 to get people to 'take her head off' after referring to a 'semi-automatic firearm'; that he would 'shoot her in the face,' 'make her life a misery' and 'people were going to suffer,' the court heard.

Macalla’s threats were only brought to an end when he was found attempting to break into the complainant’s home with a shovel in June 2023, resulting in his arrest.

Macalla attempted to deny any wrongdoing when he pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and harassment, but jurors rejected his account when they convicted him of both charges at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial in December 2023. He also pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage, driving whilst disqualified and possession of cannabis at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Will Smout said Macalla acknowledges there are 'things he needs to work on as a person'.

He added that his client was asking for 'mercy' from Judge Hampton in order for him to fulfil hopes of being out of prison before his two pre-teen children are adults.

Mr Smout also denied suggestions made by Ms Quinney that there had been a 'degree of planning' prior to the rape being carried out.

This assertion was rejected by Judge Hampton, who told Macalla: "You are a man who is sexually violent, and on this date, you were determined to use sexual violence to exercise power over her. You planned the rape to a significant extent - the rape for which you were convicted."

Judge Hampton jailed Macalla, of Arden Road, Birmingham, for 12 years, and told him he would be required to spend up to two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.

He also ordered a restraining order without limit of time, prohibiting Macalla from contacting the complainant; and told him he would be required to remain on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

Speaking after Macalla was jailed, PC Katie Walker, the officer in charge of the case, said: "Macalla's threats were so menacing and chilling, his victim was left terrified of reporting the rape to us.

"She must have been absolutely terrified of this evil man and I want to commend her bravery and courage in coming forward to tell us all the crimes he had subjected her to."

PC Walker added: "Macalla is a dangerous predator who inflicted untold misery on his victim who must have been so scared of what he would do should his crimes ever come to light.

"Without her testament and courage, there is a good chance this criminal would still be out on our streets and I want to again thank the victim for coming forward and opening up to tell us about how Macalla had raped and harassed her.

"I hope this sentence sends out a zero-tolerance message to violent individuals like Macalla and I hope it gives the victim some comfort so that she can attempt to move forward with her life."