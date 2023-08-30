"RIP Jess. Rawmarsh ain’t gonna be the same without you."

Tributes continue to pour in today following the alleged murder of a Rotherham mum-of-two named locally as Jessica Edmunds.

Police were called to an address in The Bridleway in Rawmarsh at around 3pm on Monday (August 28) where the body of a woman in her 30s was discovered.

Two people - a man, 47, and a woman, 49 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder. South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information today.

In tributes online, the "beautiful" mum-of-two has been described as someone who could "light up the room", and a GoFundMe page has been launched to support her young children.

"Every room you walked into you brightened it up," wrote one friend online. "I really can't get my head around this but now it's your time to make the sky bright so we all know you're shining girl."

South Yorkshire Police is yet to formally name the woman at the centre of the case.

"RIP Jess. Rawmarsh ain’t gonna be the same without you," another friend wrote online.

"Jess you was always full of smiles and laughter," another friend said. "You would lighten the room up no matter where it was, you always made everyone laugh cuz of the funny side to you but you also had a big heart and so much love to give."

Anyone with information they believe will assist officers with their inquiry is asked to report it online, via live chat or by calling South Yorkshire Police 101 quoting incident number 589 of August 28, 2023.