"Words can't even describe how I feel. I'm sat in shock to know a friend is no longer with us."

The victim in an alleged murder investigation underway in Rotherham today has been named locally as a mother-of-two.

Police were called to an address in The Bridleway in Rawmarsh at around 3pm on Monday (August 28) where the body of a woman in her 30s was discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two people - a man, 47, and a woman, 49 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a property in The Bridleway, Rawmarksh, Rotherham.

Now, tributes paid to the victim online have named her as mother-of-two Jessica Edmunds, from Rawmarsh.

One family member wrote on their Facebook page: "Jess I remember the times and days that we have shared and the laughs that we had we had. You were always there for me and made me feel whole with so much love I will never forget you cuz I love you with all my heart and soul. I know you had your ups and downs and I’m never gonna be able to see you again now. Me and the whole family will always love you no matter what. R.I.P. forevermore, spread them wings and fly with the angels I just wish you didn’t go but at least now you're not in pain."

South Yorkshire Police is yet to formally name the woman at the centre of the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another friend wrote: "Wow words can't even describe how I feel. I'm sat in shock, to know a friend is no longer with us and this is why I say family and friends and life is so goddamn precious and never should be taken for granted fly high Jess Edmunds you was [sic.] a beautiful woman."

Another well-wisher online called Ms Edmunds "one of a kind" and a "beautiful young lady taken too soon."

Anyone with information they believe will assist officers with their inquiry is asked to report it online, via live chat or by calling South Yorkshire Police 101 quoting incident number 589 of August 28, 2023.