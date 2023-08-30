Jessica Edmunds: Death of Rotherham woman 'no longer thought to be suspicious' following murder investigation
Her family is being supported by specialist officers.
Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Rotherham no longer believe her death to be suspicious.
On Monday (August 28), emergency services were called to The Bridleway in Rawmarsh just after 3.30pm following reports a woman had been found dead inside a property.
Two people - a 47-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation has been underway since.
Now, following a post mortem examination, officers say the woman’s death is not believed to be suspicious.
The two former suspects have been released with no further action to be taken.
The woman’s family has been updated by investigating officers and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
It comes as tributes continue to pour in for the woman, named locally as Rawmarsh mum-of-two Jessica Edmunds.
One family member wrote on their Facebook page: "Jess I remember the times and days that we have shared and the laughs that we had we had. You were always there for me and made me feel whole with so much love I will never forget you cuz I love you with all my heart and soul. I know you had your ups and downs and I’m never gonna be able to see you again now. Me and the whole family will always love you no matter what. R.I.P. forevermore, spread them wings and fly with the angels I just wish you didn’t go but at least now you're not in pain."