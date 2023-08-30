News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Jessica Edmunds: Death of Rotherham woman 'no longer thought to be suspicious' following murder investigation

Her family is being supported by specialist officers.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:03 BST

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Rotherham no longer believe her death to be suspicious.

Mum-of-two Jessica EdmundsMum-of-two Jessica Edmunds
Mum-of-two Jessica Edmunds

On Monday (August 28), emergency services were called to The Bridleway in Rawmarsh just after 3.30pm following reports a woman had been found dead inside a property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Two people - a 47-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation has been underway since.

Now, following a post mortem examination, officers say the woman’s death is not believed to be suspicious.

The two former suspects have been released with no further action to be taken.

The woman’s family has been updated by investigating officers and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes as tributes continue to pour in for the woman, named locally as Rawmarsh mum-of-two Jessica Edmunds.

One family member wrote on their Facebook page: "Jess I remember the times and days that we have shared and the laughs that we had we had. You were always there for me and made me feel whole with so much love I will never forget you cuz I love you with all my heart and soul. I know you had your ups and downs and I’m never gonna be able to see you again now. Me and the whole family will always love you no matter what. R.I.P. forevermore, spread them wings and fly with the angels I just wish you didn’t go but at least now you're not in pain."

Related topics:RotherhamSuspectsPeopleEmergency servicesFacebook