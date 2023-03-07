Sheffield Crown Court heard on Monday, March 6, how Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of Wordsworth Drive, Southey Green, Sheffield, was charged with the murder of 62-year-old pedestrian Mr Ford who died from injuries sustained in a collision in the early hours of Saturday, September 3, 2022.

South Yorkshire Police reported at the time that a vehicle had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Cricket Inn Road, near Hyde Park and Park Hill, Sheffield, and Mr Ford had died as a result of injuries sustained.

Mr Richards has pleaded not guilty to murdering David Ford but pleaded guilty to manslaughter. However, prosecuting barrister Nick Johnson KC told the court that Mr Richards’ guilty plea to manslaughter was not accepted and a murder trial will be pursued.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told potential jurors prior to the selection of the final jury panel that the case involves an allegation from September 3, 2022. He added that events relating to the trial took place around a block of flats in Sheffield called Castle Court in the Hyde Park and Park Hill flats area of Sheffield.

In addition to denying murder, Mr Richards has also pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent against another man, Ryan Ford, and he has also denied two counts of racially aggravated harassment against two different police officers from September 3, 2022.

The defendant has pleaded guilty to damaging computer monitors belonging to property company Guinness Partnership from the same date.

After swearing in a jury, Judge Richardson adjourned the trial until Tuesday, March 7.