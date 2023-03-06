A Sheffield man has admitted killing pedestrian David Ford in a collision but he has denied murdering the 62-year-old.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on Monday, March 6, how Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of Wordsworth Drive, Southey Green, Sheffield, was charged with the murder of 62-year-old pedestrian Mr Ford who died from injuries sustained in a collision in the early hours of Saturday, September 3, 2022.

South Yorkshire Police reported at the time that a vehicle had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Cricket Inn Road, near Hyde Park and Park Hill, Sheffield, and Mr Ford had died as a result of injuries sustained.

Mr Richards has pleaded not guilty to murdering David Ford but pleaded guilty to manslaughter. However, prosecuting barrister Nick Johnson KC told the court that Mr Richards' guilty plea to manslaughter was not accepted and a murder trial will be pursued.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told potential jurors prior to the selection of the final jury panel that the case involves an allegation from September 3, 2022.

He added that events relating to the trial took place around a block of flats in Sheffield called Castle Court in the Hyde Park and Park Hill flats area of Sheffield.

In addition to denying murder, Mr Richards has also pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent against another man, Ryan Ford, and he has also denied two counts of racially aggravated harassment against two different police officers from September 3, 2022.

The defendant has pleaded guilty to damaging computer monitors belonging to property company Guinness Partnership from the same date.

Pictured is deceased 62-year-old pedestrian David Ford who died after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle on Cricket Inn Road, at Park Hill, Sheffield, on Saturday, September 3.

After swearing in a jury, Judge Richardson adjourned the trial until Tuesday, March 7.

Judge Richardson told members of the jury that he understands they must have had an emotional response to learn that Mr Richards has been accused of murder but he stressed that they must put emotion to one side and try the case on the evidence alone.

He added that the jury will be required to be ‘unencumbered by emotion’ and to reach decisions based on the evidence alone.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC has told a murder trial jury that events relating to the death of 62-year-old pedestrian David Ford took place around a block of flats in Sheffield called Castle Court in the Hyde Park and Park Hill area of Sheffield.