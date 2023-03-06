A Sheffield man is due to go on trial today, accused of murdering another man who was allegedly struck by a vehicle.

Jermaine Richards, of Wordsworth Drive, Southey Green, Sheffield, is charged with the murder of 62-year-old pedestrian David Ford who died from injuries sustained in the early hours of Saturday, September 3.

South Yorkshire Police reported at the time that a car had been in a collision with a pedestrian on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, and that Mr Ford died as a result of his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Richards, aged 31 in September, 2022, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for a trial which is scheduled to start today, Monday, March 6, before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.

Pictured is deceased 62-year-old pedestrian David Ford who died after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle on Cricket Inn Road, at Park Hill, Sheffield, on Saturday, September 3.