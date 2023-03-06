Jermaine Richards, of Wordsworth Drive, Southey Green, Sheffield, is charged with the murder of 62-year-old pedestrian David Ford who died from injuries sustained in the early hours of Saturday, September 3.
South Yorkshire Police reported at the time that a car had been in a collision with a pedestrian on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, and that Mr Ford died as a result of his injuries.
Mr Richards, aged 31 in September, 2022, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for a trial which is scheduled to start today, Monday, March 6, before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.
Richards originally appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court before his case was committed to Sheffield Crown Court.