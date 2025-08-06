A “disgusting” paedophile who was jailed for his part in the disorder at Rotherham has been handed a new jail sentence for sexually abusing a young girl.

Phillip Wood even gave the 12-year-old a sexually transmitted disease and left her covered in love bites, having filmed his sordid behaviour.

Phillip Wood, who was jailed for his part in the riots outside Rotherham's Manvers Way hotel, has been handed a new jail sentence for sexually abusing a young girl.

The 23-year-old was jailed in June for his part in the disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in August last year.

Hundreds of far-right protestors gathered, with some trying to force their way into the hotel where asylum seekers were being housed.

Wood was topless, wearing a face covering and throwing missiles at the police. He was given a two-year sentence, as was his pregnant ex-partner.

But at the time of the violence, Wood was awaiting court proceedings for grooming and abusing a youngster.

He had her invited her to stay at his flat days after a chance meeting in Leeds in 2023.

Judge Christopher Batty told the pervert that he had “stolen her childhood” and gave him an additional sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds having admitted two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13.

Prosecutor Brian Russell said Wood had met the girl and her friend after he broke up an altercation between youngsters in July 2023.

They began talking over Snapchat and in the period of around five days, he called her 66 times.

He later invited her and her friend to stay at his flat on Victoria Grove in the Lupset area of Wakefield.

They caught a bus and stayed at his home overnight. Both youngsters were reported as missing.

The young victim then rang her mother and told her she was coming home. She denied any sexual activity had taken place but she had visible love bites.

The girl later admitted she had slept in Wood’s bed.

He was arrested and footage of the abuse was found on his phone. During an examination of the girl, Wood’s saliva was found on her.

In his police interview he gave a prepared statement denying any wrongdoing then refused to answer questions.

He eventually admitted the sexual assaults, but at a late stage, the court heard.

Mitigating, Marc Luxford said Wood had an IQ of just 51, meaning he has “significant” learning difficulties.

As a result, he said that Wood felt more comfortable with younger people.

He said: “It’s disgusting behaviour and he is ashamed and is sorry. He expresses his remorse through me.”

He said that Wood is to be moved from HMP Leeds to a prison that can accomodate his learning difficulties.

Judge Batty told Wood: “It was not entirely clear what happened that night, but we do know that you kissed her sexually and you filmed it.

“In doing what you did, you took her childhood from her.”

He said that despite Wood’s low IQ, he “knew what he was doing”.

He gave him a 27-month jail sentence to run consecutively to his violent disorder conviction.

He was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and put on the sex offender register for 10 years.