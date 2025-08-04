Even after seeing video upon video of the disorder that unfolded outside a Rotherham hotel after an anti-immigration protest turned violenta year ago today it never ceases to shock.

What had been the site of a hotel, with an identical design and layout to numerous others across the country, was transformed into something resembling a war zone on that August afternoon a year ago.

The footage played across the dozens of court hearings which have followed show forcefully-thrown chairs shattering glass doors, industrial bins pressed against the hotel being set alight as rioters add kindling to the blaze, police vans being rocked and nearly toppling over, and officers in riot gear trying to protect themselves as all manner of items are launched towards them.

What had been the site of a hotel, with an identical design and layout to numerous others across the country, was transformed into something resembling a war zone on that August afternoon a year ago | 3rd party

A total of 64 police officers, three police horses and a police dog were injured in the disorder outside the Holiday Inn in Manvers, where asylum seekers were being housed.

It raged from lunchtime on August 4, 2024, until the early hours of the following morning as police worked to get things under control.

The vast majority of adults sentenced so far have received prison sentences. The most up-to-date police figures show that 84 of the 100 people sentenced so far have been either jailed or detained for a total of 236 years and 9 months.

From the sentencing hearings I’ve covered, it is clear that several of those who chose to involve themselves in criminal behaviour did not believe that what they did on that afternoon would result in prison sentences - and in some cases - their family’s homes and lifestyle being jeopardised.

Submissions made by a number of defence barristers have described the actions of their clients as a moment, or moments, of madness, while others have said their clients went to see what was happening, or believed they were attending a legitimate protest, when they became caught up in the disorder.

I’ve seen shellshocked wives and partners weep in the public gallery at the harsh reality of the situation, as it became clear the person they were there to support was about to be sent to prison.

In one case, Sheffield Crown Court was told how a family patriarch being sent to prison would have a detrimental effect on his wife, who was ‘heavily reliant’ upon him, and place his business - which had a number of employees - at risk of going under.

And in another, the hearing heard how a rioter was facing missing his terminally ill grandmother’s final days.

Submissions made on behalf of a pregnant rioter stated she could face health complications should she be sent to custody.

But South Yorkshire’s most senior judge, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said that they - and many others like them - were the ‘authors of their own misfortune’ and ‘must be punished’ with immediate prison sentences.

Judge Richardson, who has covered many of the sentencing hearings, said previously: “It has been my misfortune – as well as my duty – to have sentenced most of the cases arising from the major public disorder in Rotherham…racism and racially motivated violence suffused the events at Rotherham from first to last.”

The speed with which rioters have been arrested, charged and sentenced - following guilty pleas - has been dizzying, when compared to the pace we are used to seeing at Sheffield Crown Court which is continuing to deal with a huge backlog of cases. In December last year, it was revealed that Sheffield Crown Court’s backlog of cases had hit an eight-year high with a total of 1,826 open cases.

A case in point is that of the first rioter to be sentenced - who received a prison sentence just five days after the disorder broke out.

The riots took place on the Sunday, the 18-year-old handed himself in on the Wednesday, had his first court appearance and pleaded guilty on the Thursday, before being sentenced and jailed by Judge Richardson on the Friday.

By contrast, it is not uncommon for sentencing hearings to take place months after a defendant has pleaded guilty, in part due to the time it takes for pre-sentence reports to be prepared, and we are now seeing some trials listed to take place two years from now in summer 2027.

It is also important to remember the continuing impact on numerous innocent people caught up in the riots, many of whom were just doing their jobs when disorder broke out.

That includes a PCSO who was present in one of the vans that were shaken by rioters who described ‘fearing for his life’ and the 22 hotel staff who felt it necessary to barricade themselves in the kitchen using fridges, several of whom thought they might die after fire alarms went off.

A hotel manager told the court last year: "Once the hotel was entered by individuals...the staff were very fearful as to what would happen."

"It became extremely serious for them when the fire alarm went off, after a fire was started in some part of the building. They thought they might die."