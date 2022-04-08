Michael Collins, aged 50, disposed of a package containing Class A drugs as he sped away from police officers on Stradbroke Drive, Stradbroke, in June 2020.

He had been observed acting suspiciously by officers who were carrying out mobile patrols in the Woodhouse area.

Drug dealer Michael Collins has been jailed for offences in Sheffield

PC Sarah Lane said: “When neighbourhood officers attempted to stop Collins, he drove off at speed, before throwing a cling film package of drugs out of the driver’s window of his Volkswagen Caddy van. Officers unfortunately lost sight of Collins on that occasion, but were able to recover the disposed drugs, and he wasn’t so lucky the next time around.”

The next day, on June 8, 2020, Collins was spotted by a roads policing officer in the same vehicle as he travelled along Stradbroke Road.

PC Lane added: “On this occasion, Collins stopped his vehicle, but he didn’t want to hang around and chat, and attempted the leave the scene.

“Thankfully, he was apprehended, and our eagle eyed officers had also spotted that he had once again thrown a cling film package of drugs as he was trying to get away from officers, which was also recovered.”

Both packages were found to include quantities of crack cocaine and heroin, and Collins was charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Collins, of Spa Lane, Woodhouse, pleaded not guilty at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on May 5, 2021. He later appeared before a jury and was found guilty on all charges at Sheffield Crown Court on 18 November 2021, after a three day trial.

Last Wednesday, he was sentenced to six years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

PC Lane added: “This is a positive result for the people of Woodhouse who do not want drug dealing taking place on their doorsteps.

“By removing individuals from networks of dealers, the supply chain is weakened and opportunities for further police activity are created.”