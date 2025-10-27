Jail for cannabis farmer working in Sheffield and Rotherham drug dens

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:44 GMT
A cannabis farmer who worked in drug dens in Sheffield and Rotherham has been jailed.

On July 16, South Yorkshire Police received reports of a burglary at a property on Henley Grove Road, near Rotherham town centre.

A cannabis farmer operating in Rotherham and Sheffield has been jailed
A cannabis farmer operating in Rotherham and Sheffield has been jailed (Photo: Archive image) | Archive image

Officers attended and discovered a cannabis cultivation was uncovered.

They also found 25-year-old cannabis farmer Xhevair Sheme, who fled from the scene in a bid to evade arrest.

Officers chased him though and he was detained.

Once in custody, Sheme was identified as being wanted in connection with a separate cannabis farm found at a property on Loxley New Road, Sheffield.

On April 16, an electrical company worker visited the address, discovered a cannabis grow and reported to police that Sheme had been at the property.

When questioned by officers, Sheme refused to answer any questions about the drug farms and was subsequently charged with two counts of cannabis production.

Sheme, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty and was jailed for 12 months.

