Cannabis farmer caught after burglary call leads police to two drug farms

A man who tried to run from officers after they discovered a cannabis farm in Rotherham has been jailed.

On 16 July, police were called to reports of a burglary at a property on Henley Grove Road in Rotherham.

When officers arrived, they found a cannabis cultivation inside the house - along with 25-year-old Xhevair Sheme.

South Yorkshire Police said that while speaking to officers, Sheme attempted to flee the scene, leading police on a short foot chase before he was detained.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended the address following a report of a burglary.

“On entry, they discovered a cannabis grow and detained a man at the scene.

“While speaking with officers, the man attempted to run but was quickly caught and arrested.”

Once in custody, Sheme was identified as being wanted in connection with a separate cannabis farm discovered three months earlier at a property on Loxley New Road in Sheffield.

Police said that on 16 April, an electrical company worker had visited the Sheffield address and found evidence of a cannabis grow.

The worker reported the discovery to officers, along with information that Sheme had been seen at the property.

“When questioned by officers, Sheme refused to answer any questions about the drugs farms,” the police spokesperson added.

Sheme, of no fixed abode, was later charged with two counts of producing a controlled drug of Class B, cannabis.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.