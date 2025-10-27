‘Dum Bum’ banger fireworks which have been used by yobs causing criminal damage and anti-social behaviour have been seized by police in Sheffield.

They were mong £1,500 worth of fireworks found when police officers in Parson Cross pulled over a car.

The vehicle had pulled out in front of officers and when the driver was asked to stop, he he failed a drug wipe test.

Officers seached the car and found the fireworks as well as a large quantity of cannabis.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified limit for drugs, possession of class B with intent to supply and suspicion of supplying fireworks to under 18s.

The vehicle was also seized for having no insurance.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Of particular note, a quantity of 'Dum Bum' bangers were recovered which have featured locally in recent months with anti-social behaviour and criminal damage being caused as a result of their use.

“The suspect has signed a disclaimer for the fireworks. They will now be destroyed.

“If you have any information regarding the illegal supply of fireworks in and around the Parson Cross area please get in touch with the team.

“Our aim is to remove as many as we can from our communities on the run up to Halloween and Bonfire Night so that everyone can enjoy the festivities in a safe and happy environment, free from the menace of illegal fireworks and the anti-social behaviour associated with their use.!