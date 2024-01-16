"I'm sure many shop workers will breathe a sigh of relief knowing he is behind bars."

An aggressive and violent Sheffield shoplifter who assaulted staff and raided multiple stores in the north east of the city has been jailed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said 23-year-old Jacob Robinson punched one employee in the head and threatened to "smack" another with a jar of coffee, as he committed a series of thefts over a four-week spell.

Jacob Robinson pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft, one count of battery and two counts of common assault during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 11, 2024

Robinson, of Southey Avenue, Longley, Sheffield ignored staff's challenges as he stole over £1,200 worth of products from various supermarkets.

He was arrested on January 9 after grabbing hold of a staff manager and attacking him in the store.

He was jailed for a total of 26 weeks and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

To further protect retail stores and workers in the area, Robinson was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which bans him from:

Entering Sainsbury's in Clay Wheels Lane, Sheffield

Entering any Co-op supermarket

Entering Morrison’s Daily in Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross

Entering Farmfoods in Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross

Entering Heron Foods in Greengate Lane, High Green

Remaining on any retail or commercial premises if asked to leave by an owner, occupier or other person acting on behalf of the owner/occupier of such premises.

Speaking after Robinson was jailed, Inspector Alec Gibbons, of Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: "Robinson's offending was prolific, reckless and sometimes violent and I'm sure many shop workers will breathe a sigh of relief knowing he is behind bars, and subject to a CBO upon his release.

"CBOs are only given to persistent individuals who engage in repeated antisocial behaviour and criminality and if Robinson breaks the terms of the order, he could end up back in prison.

Robinson's criminal behaviour order will remain in place for three years until January 10, 2027

"We will not tolerate shoplifting and violence in our communities and I would urge local businesses who have been victims of crimes of this nature to contact us so we can investigate thoroughly and keep people safe from harm."

