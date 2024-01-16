Jacob Robinson: 'Prolific' and 'violent' Sheffield shoplifter attacked city shop worker
"I'm sure many shop workers will breathe a sigh of relief knowing he is behind bars."
An aggressive and violent Sheffield shoplifter who assaulted staff and raided multiple stores in the north east of the city has been jailed.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said 23-year-old Jacob Robinson punched one employee in the head and threatened to "smack" another with a jar of coffee, as he committed a series of thefts over a four-week spell.
Robinson, of Southey Avenue, Longley, Sheffield ignored staff's challenges as he stole over £1,200 worth of products from various supermarkets.
He was arrested on January 9 after grabbing hold of a staff manager and attacking him in the store.
Robinson pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft, one count of battery and two counts of common assault during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 11, 2024.
He was jailed for a total of 26 weeks and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.
To further protect retail stores and workers in the area, Robinson was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which bans him from:
- Entering Sainsbury's in Clay Wheels Lane, Sheffield
- Entering any Co-op supermarket
- Entering Morrison’s Daily in Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross
- Entering Farmfoods in Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross
- Entering Heron Foods in Greengate Lane, High Green
- Remaining on any retail or commercial premises if asked to leave by an owner, occupier or other person acting on behalf of the owner/occupier of such premises.
Speaking after Robinson was jailed, Inspector Alec Gibbons, of Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: "Robinson's offending was prolific, reckless and sometimes violent and I'm sure many shop workers will breathe a sigh of relief knowing he is behind bars, and subject to a CBO upon his release.
"CBOs are only given to persistent individuals who engage in repeated antisocial behaviour and criminality and if Robinson breaks the terms of the order, he could end up back in prison.
"We will not tolerate shoplifting and violence in our communities and I would urge local businesses who have been victims of crimes of this nature to contact us so we can investigate thoroughly and keep people safe from harm."
Robinson's CBO will remain in place for three years until January 10, 2027.
Anyone who witnesses Robinson breaching the terms of his CBO is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.