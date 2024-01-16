The prolific criminal has spent more than two-thirds of his life committing burglaries.

A prolific Sheffield burglar claimed he broke into a school, causing thousands of pounds of damage, because he was spiked in a city centre nightclub.

Prosecutor Stephen Grattage told Sheffield Crown Court that 44-year-old Richard Golding has spent the last 31 years of his life committing burglaries, and more recently, has ramped up his offending to include violence.

Golding’s most recent burglary was carried out at Longley Park Sixth Form College in Longley, Sheffield, in the early hours of Saturday, September 16, 2023, the court heard.

"You broke into this school, and you caused several thousands of pounds worth of damage and general upset," Judge Michael Slater told Golding.

During the course of a hearing held on January 11, 2024, Golding read a letter to Judge Slater in which he apologised and said he was ashamed of his actions, before claiming he committed the burglary after being 'spikedt at Dempsey’s nightclub.

"I didn’t get back home until Monday, I was black and blue and had a long gash down my leg…I couldn’t remember anything," Golding said.

Golding’s legal counsel, Dale Harris, acknowledged the author of Golding's pre-sentence report - who has had previous dealings with him - treated his claims that he had been spiked with a 'healthy degree of scepticism'.

Golding also asked Judge Slater to suspend any sentence he passes, while keeping him on an electronically-monitored curfew so that he can keep his accommodation.

He also said that he was now clean of Class A drugs, and 'never thought I’d find myself back in this situation'.

The court heard how once inside Longley Park Sixth Form, Golding stole a holdall he found inside the school.

Judge Slater described Golding’s criminal record, the first entry of which dates back to 1993, as being 'extensive,' with the majority of offences relating to burglary and driving matters.

Golding, of Wincobank Close, Wincobank, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to offences of burglary and criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Mitigating, Mr Harris conceded that Golding’s record 'does him no favours' but said there has recently been a period of nine months where he has cooperated with court orders in an 'exemplary' manner.

Judge Slater sentenced Golding to 10 months in custody, and said he did not consider it possible to suspend the sentence.

Mr Harris continued: "He cannot explain how he came to be at that school…and even being shown the CCTV footage, he could not make any sense of his own actions."

