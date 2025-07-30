One rushed to Rotherham Hospital after crash near Aston resulted in all lanes on M1 northbound being closed
Traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue on the M1 northbound at 11.36am.
The collision affected the M1 between J30 - near to Barlborough in Derbyshire - and J31, leading into Aston and Swallownest.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
Emergency service have now left the scene, however ambulance services have confirmed to The Star that one person was taken to hospital.
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call just before 1pm on Wednesday afternoon to report a collision on the M1 northbound close to junction 31.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.