Traffic came to a standstill this afternoon after all lanes on the northbound M1 were closed following a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue on the M1 northbound at 11.36am.

All lane on the M1 northbound were closed earlier today following a collision that led to one person being taken to hospital by ambulance. | Google

The collision affected the M1 between J30 - near to Barlborough in Derbyshire - and J31, leading into Aston and Swallownest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All lanes on the northbound route were closed as the incident was dealt with.

Emergency service have now left the scene, however ambulance services have confirmed to The Star that one person was taken to hospital.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call just before 1pm on Wednesday afternoon to report a collision on the M1 northbound close to junction 31.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”