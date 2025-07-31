A man in his 70s tragically died after suffering a medical episode behind the wheel and crashing into a house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Dale Hill Road in Maltby at around 3.25pm on Monday (July 28) following a single-car collision.

A man died after suffering a medical episode behind the wheel and crashing into a house in Maltby. Photo: Pacemaker

South Yorkshire Police believe the driver, a man in his 70s, suffered a medical episode as he travelled from the direction of Addison Road, before colliding with a give way sign and then a house on Scott Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly died on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are now asking for witnesses or anyone who may have footage of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 572 of July 28, 2025.