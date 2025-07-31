Dale Hill Road: Tragedy as driver in 70s dies after car crashes into Rotherham house
Emergency services were called to Dale Hill Road in Maltby at around 3.25pm on Monday (July 28) following a single-car collision.
South Yorkshire Police believe the driver, a man in his 70s, suffered a medical episode as he travelled from the direction of Addison Road, before colliding with a give way sign and then a house on Scott Walk.
The driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly died on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers are now asking for witnesses or anyone who may have footage of the collision to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 572 of July 28, 2025.
