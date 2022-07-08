Saira Ali, aged 47 was found seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday, June 5, in her family home in Cromford Street, Highfield, and was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.

A murder probe was launched and her husband was arrested and then charged.

It emerged yesterday that the murder suspect, Vahid Kabiri, 43, had recently died in prison while awaiting his trial.

The inquest into Saira’s death was opened by Assistant Coroner Tanyka Rawden and postponed until August 23 so that the evidence can be reviewed and a date for the full inquest determined.

The opening, which was held at Sheffield Coroner's Court this morning, heard that Saira was born in Kismayo, Somalia, lived on Cromford Street, Highfield, and worked as a carer.

The inquest heard that after Saira was pronounced dead, her body was identified by her daughter – one of her three children.

Saira’s husband, Vahid, was due to stand trial over the death in November.

He is believed to have killed himself, although an inquest into his death has not yet been held.

Ms Rawden, before adjourning, also conveyed her condolences to Saira's family and friends.

She said: “I'd like to take this opportunity to offer to the family and friends of Mrs Ali my sincere condolences at this difficult time.”

On Monday, July 4, Saira’s family and friends gathered at City Road Cemetery to give her a final send-off, a month after the tragedy.