An inmate at a South Yorkshire prison has been found guilty of a string of weapons charges relating to the 'largest prison drug conspiracy,' following a Sheffield Crown Court trial.

An inmate from HMP Lindholme has been found guilty of his part in a drug and weapon smuggling conspiracy, with the intention to harm a prison officer.

Kieran Murphy, 26, currently of HMP Altercourse, was found guilty by jury at Sheffield Crown Court last week (Friday, August 4, 2023) bringing the total number of defendants in the investigation to face sentencing in October to 7.

Detailing the four year-long investigation, which 'turned into the largest prison drugs conspiracy in the UK' a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It started in 2019 when officers began investigating 37-year-old mental health prison nursing assistant Amy Hatfield.

"Upon her arrest, Hatfield disclosed to Detective Constable Scott Jarvis that she had ‘some stuff’ on her when she was arrested. After searching her belongings, officers found multiple wraps of cannabis, tobacco, anabolic steroids, vials of liquid, MDMA, mobile phones and phone chargers. She also had in her possession several bottles of ‘Ribena’ which contained a liquid form of spice.

"Following this find, detectives worked around the clock and ensured that those involved were brought before the courts."

Murphy, who was an inmate at the time but is originally from Liverpool, was identified to have used Hatfield and other defendants. including his girlfriend Lydia Pinnington, to convey drugs and mobile phones into prison.

Searches of the wing where Murphy was housed enabled officers to recover three carbon fibre lock knives. The investigation then took a sinister twist when information was received that Murphy had obtained the knives to cause harm to a prison officer. This information was linked to Murphy through extensive enquiries into mobile phones he has used.

Murphy was later charged with conspiracy to convey knives, drugs and mobiles phones into His Majesty’s Prison. He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the drugs and phones, however, having denied conspiring to convey knives, he was found guilty by jury after a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Speaking after the guilty verdict was returned, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Gareth Gent said: “We are extremely pleased that the jury saw through Murphy’s lies to find him guilty of conspiring to get knives into a custodial setting.

The HMP Lindholme prison drug conspiracy is thought to be the UK's largest ever

“There can be only one reason that knives are required inside of a prison and that is to cause someone serious harm or even death.

“We have no doubt that the action taken by our team in foiling Murphy’s plans had prevented serious harm coming to one of our colleagues within the prison service.