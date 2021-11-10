Last week, South Yorkshire Police revealed that there had been three reports of injection spiking in Sheffield over the Halloween weekend.

Popworld has issued a statement in response to a report of injection spiking at the Sheffield club

Two 18-year-old women are alleged to have been spiked at Code and a 19-year-old woman at Popworld.

All three were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

In response, Popworld said: “We are assisting police with their enquiries into an alleged spiking within the venue, which was not reported at the time, and have handed over CCTV to the police.

“The safety of our guests always has been our number one priority, and with the increasing concern regarding alleged spikings we have enhanced security checks on our door, employed guest support, and we ask guests remain vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious behaviour to one of our team immediately.”

Code has not yet issued a statement.

South Yorkshire Police said further injection spiking incidents were reported to the force last weekend but it has not yet been revealed how many victims there were or where they are believed to have been targeted.

Latest Government figures suggest around 200 injection spikings have been reported by police forces recently.

In Sheffield, police investigations have been launched and extra patrols are being carried out.